REX American Resources (REX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REX American Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
REX opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $113.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REX American Resources (REX)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.