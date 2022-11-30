REX American Resources (REX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REX opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after buying an additional 1,776,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 550,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 109,240 shares during the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

