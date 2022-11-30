Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 1,186,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.