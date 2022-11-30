Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.38 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.05). Approximately 113,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 290,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.06).

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £162.20 million and a PE ratio of 1,095.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Residential Secure Income

In related news, insider Robert Whiteman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($21,772.94).

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Featured Articles

