Research Analysts Set Expectations for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Shaw Communications Stock Performance
Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
