Research Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Generac stock opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. Generac has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $442.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

