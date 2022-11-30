Request 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Request has a market capitalization of $93.11 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,064.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010552 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040629 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00247112 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09090738 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,509,087.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.