Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $136.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,633. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

