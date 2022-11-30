Renmei Ouyang Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) CEO Renmei Ouyang bought 10,000,000 shares of TD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,574,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,610,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GLG stock remained flat at $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 442,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.36. TD Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLG. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD by 79.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

