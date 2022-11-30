renBTC Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $61.09 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $17,066.01 or 1.01143705 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.23 or 0.06759364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00506122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.74 or 0.30780400 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.