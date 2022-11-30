Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $95,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $235.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.78 and its 200 day moving average is $235.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,676,010.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,561,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $630,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,776,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

