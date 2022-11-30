Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $118.40 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $118,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

NetApp stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.