Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 223.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of American Airlines Group worth $100,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

