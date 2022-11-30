Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 370,600 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.09% of New York Times worth $97,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New York Times by 34,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in New York Times by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,348,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

