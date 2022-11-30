Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,181,795 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

