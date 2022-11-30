Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 398,088 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,088 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $99,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.