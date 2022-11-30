Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,283,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,118,755 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.