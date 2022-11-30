Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,826 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,886. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

