Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.