Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,323 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

