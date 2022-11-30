Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.99. 15,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $264.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.