Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 109,002 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 970.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,002 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 185,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,046. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

