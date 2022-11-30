Redpoint Management LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 469,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Root comprises 0.1% of Redpoint Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redpoint Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Root as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Root by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Root by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Root by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of Root stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,866. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

