Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84. 2,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,340,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Redfin Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $536.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

