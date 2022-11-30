Red Tortoise LLC Sells 29,425 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,957,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 876,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199,469 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 17,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

