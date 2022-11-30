Red Tortoise LLC Purchases Shares of 18,394 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.