Red Tortoise LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Red Tortoise LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,759. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.