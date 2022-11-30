Red Tortoise LLC Buys 337 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,203,304. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

