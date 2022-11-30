Red Tortoise LLC Acquires 2,143 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,956 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,841,000 after buying an additional 1,279,398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,341,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,067,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,472,000 after purchasing an additional 338,223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

