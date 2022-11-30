Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.79. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 202,912 shares trading hands.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 360.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.