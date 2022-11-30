Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $3.25. Reading International shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 22,004 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

