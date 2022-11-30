Rational Advisors LLC Sells 39,006 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,006 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $395.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.14.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

