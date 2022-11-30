Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. 63,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,775. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.