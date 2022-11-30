Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.57. 40,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,380. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day moving average of $243.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

