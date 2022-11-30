Rational Advisors LLC Buys 4,085 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Paychex stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,565. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

