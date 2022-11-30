Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 28.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 65.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

