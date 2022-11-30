Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 252.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,311. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02.

