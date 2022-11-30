Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys 543 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.31. 58,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,609. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76.

