Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RHM) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RHM opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £3.24 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($40,076.56). Also, insider Audrey McNair purchased 28,697 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.93 ($23,688.16).

About Rathbones Group

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 49 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

