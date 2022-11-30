Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Down 3.1%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,518,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.