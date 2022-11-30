Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $71.44 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.31 or 0.01784368 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012049 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00029541 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00039667 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000540 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.64 or 0.01809724 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

