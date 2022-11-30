Radio Caca One Day Volume Tops $4.83 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $71.61 million and $4.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.01809860 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012154 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000540 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.01761271 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

