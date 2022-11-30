Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump Sells 850 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. 477,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.