QuidelOrtho Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 25th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $13.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QDEL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $83.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.