QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141,162.79

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. QUASA has a market cap of $99.08 million and approximately $141,162.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010248 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00246372 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127411 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $137,967.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.