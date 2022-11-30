Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1,784.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 117.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.53.

Shares of ESS traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,322. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.76 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

