Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Stock Down 7.9 %

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.