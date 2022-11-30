Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.42. 20,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $158.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

