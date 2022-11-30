Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 323,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,407,800. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.