Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,386. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

