Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 810.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,986. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $138.28. 10,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,387. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

